Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.86.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,747 shares of company stock worth $10,760,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.