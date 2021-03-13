Blockzero Labs 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $380,557.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $13.18 million and $380,557.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00049216 BTC.

BQT (BQTX) traded 858,099.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.36 or 0.00673586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00065951 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00037384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,008,737 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars.

