Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
BGB opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.40.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
