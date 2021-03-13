Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

BGB opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.40.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

