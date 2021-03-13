Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
BGX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.99. 47,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,484. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.26.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
