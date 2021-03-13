Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

BGX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.99. 47,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,484. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

