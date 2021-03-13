BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $28,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BST. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,774,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $53.24 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

