BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,452,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $101,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

