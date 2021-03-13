BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 261,356 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.12% of Continental Resources worth $66,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,461,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Continental Resources stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

