BlackRock Inc. Purchases 89,600 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.08% of Super Micro Computer worth $99,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

SMCI stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $35.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

