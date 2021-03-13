BlackRock Inc. Purchases 44,182 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.37% of United Fire Group worth $83,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United Fire Group by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Fire Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 90.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

