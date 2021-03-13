BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Reduced by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $716.19. The stock had a trading volume of 528,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

