BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,442 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $94,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

PGNY opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.45 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,563 shares of company stock valued at $21,952,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

