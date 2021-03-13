BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 51job were worth $81,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of 51job by 1,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 394,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 51job by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,249,000 after buying an additional 196,606 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,239,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,549,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in 51job by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,402 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBS opened at $64.71 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.77.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

