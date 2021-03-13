BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $90,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $47,756.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,708 shares of company stock worth $7,210,162. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

