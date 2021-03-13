BlackRock Inc. Has $97.57 Million Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of TriMas worth $97,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TriMas news, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $107,442.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,403. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

