BlackRock Inc. Has $86.54 Million Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AdvanSix worth $86,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $811.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

