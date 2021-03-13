BlackRock Inc. Has $84.50 Million Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Arcus Biosciences worth $84,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 25.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 28.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

