BlackRock Inc. Has $83.08 Million Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,648 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.00% of Everi worth $83,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 429,187 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Everi by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 68,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,084 shares of company stock worth $1,544,140. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

