BlackRock Inc. Has $70.98 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,432,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,493 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $70,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:GFL opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.