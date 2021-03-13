BlackRock Inc. Has $67.84 Million Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $67,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

NYSE:PSN opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

