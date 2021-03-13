BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 23.56% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $73,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCOM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCOM. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCOM opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $654.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

