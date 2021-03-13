BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Berkeley Lights worth $69,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,994,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $27,819,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,640,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Rothman sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $7,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,395 shares of company stock valued at $29,258,990.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

