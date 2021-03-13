BlackRock Inc. Buys 106,743 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $83,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Switch by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Switch by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.85 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

