BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.04% of Arlo Technologies worth $92,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,268,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 68.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 411,183 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $640.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.