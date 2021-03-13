BlackRock Inc. Acquires 435,663 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,219,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,663 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kearny Financial worth $65,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $93,280 over the last ninety days. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

