BlackRock Inc. Acquires 142,085 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.66% of Castle Biosciences worth $76,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $2,737,287.50. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,744 shares of company stock worth $13,479,208. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.45 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

