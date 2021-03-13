BlackRock Inc. Acquires 115,579 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.40% of Clearwater Paper worth $96,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 492.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 819.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,213 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $650.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

