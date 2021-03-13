BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 19,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,040. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

