Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,113.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,213.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,194.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

