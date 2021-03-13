Bitradio (BRO) Price Up 39.4% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $66,581.20 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,772,523 coins and its circulating supply is 9,772,518 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

