BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Tops $3.20 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $28,440.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00250387 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00084104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

