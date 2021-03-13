BitCoal Market Capitalization Reaches $16,471.37 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. BitCoal has a market cap of $16,471.37 and $35.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.83 or 0.00383068 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.