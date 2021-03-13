Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$11.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$463.56 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

