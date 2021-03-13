Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.89.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $662.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.55. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.