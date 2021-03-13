Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bionano Genomics.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.