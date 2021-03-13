Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
