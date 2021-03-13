Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

