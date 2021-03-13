Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHVN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $43,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.54. 429,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

