Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $262.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.