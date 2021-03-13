Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the February 11th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BNVIF remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 250,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,745. Binovi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.31.
About Binovi Technologies
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Binovi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binovi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.