Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 238.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,631,882.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,189.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,801.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,508 shares of company stock worth $26,855,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.31.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $144.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.38. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.23.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.