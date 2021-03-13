BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BIGC opened at $59.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,459,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,009,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $24,518,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.68.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

