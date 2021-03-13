Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) versus SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Critical Contrast

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 6.6, indicating that its stock price is 560% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SM Energy and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 2 9 5 0 2.19 Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20

SM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.43, indicating a potential downside of 52.60%. Berry has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential downside of 18.38%. Given Berry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than SM Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Berry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.59 billion 1.28 -$187.00 million ($0.48) -37.04 Berry $559.41 million 0.90 $43.54 million $1.35 4.69

Berry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -55.76% -1.40% -0.60% Berry -35.49% 8.20% 4.51%

Summary

Berry beats SM Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

