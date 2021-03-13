Berry Data Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.77 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.34 or 0.00013024 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $14.68 million and $3.77 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.19 or 0.00460046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00062489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00069301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.30 or 0.00557851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

