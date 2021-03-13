Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $115,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 344,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,629,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

