Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 779.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. 81,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

