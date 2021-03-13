Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 10,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,471. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

