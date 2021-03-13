Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Hologic by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

