Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLNX. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

