Berenberg Bank Upgrades Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PDMDF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

