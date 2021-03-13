Berenberg Bank Upgrades Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PDMDF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
