Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MZTLF stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. John Menzies has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

