Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMDMF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

